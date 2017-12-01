3 People Face Charges After Large Drug Bust In North Dakota

Associated Press
Share This:

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) – Three people from Minnesota are facing charges after a drug bust in Wahpeton.

Members of the Southeast Multi County Agency Drug Task Force who searched a home Tuesday say they seized about 2 pounds of marijuana, along with methamphetamine and heroin. The drugs are worth an estimated $17,000 on the street.

Authorities also seized $7,200 in cash. A 28-year-old Dalton man, a 26-year-old Elbow Lake woman and a 30-year-old Detroit Lakes man are being held in the Richland County jail.

Related Post

Law Officers Ask Obama For Help Policing Pipeline ...
Tribes Fighting Pipeline Drop Appeal But Battle Co...
Pipeline Activist On Trial Wants More Time For ...
North Dakota Still Seeking To Recoup Pipeline Prot...

You Might Also Like