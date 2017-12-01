3 People Face Charges After Large Drug Bust In North Dakota

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) – Three people from Minnesota are facing charges after a drug bust in Wahpeton.

Members of the Southeast Multi County Agency Drug Task Force who searched a home Tuesday say they seized about 2 pounds of marijuana, along with methamphetamine and heroin. The drugs are worth an estimated $17,000 on the street.

Authorities also seized $7,200 in cash. A 28-year-old Dalton man, a 26-year-old Elbow Lake woman and a 30-year-old Detroit Lakes man are being held in the Richland County jail.