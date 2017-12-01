Jackley Joins Support For Concealed Carry Bills Recognizing Concealed Carry Nationwide

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 24 attorneys general in support of recognizing concealed carry nationwide.

The concealed carry reciprocity act of 2017 would require each state to recognize concealed carry permits from every other state. The bill was co-sponsored by South Dakota Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds.

The group of attorneys general is also supporting a house bill that would allow residents of a state that don’t allow concealed carry to do so in states that do recognize concealed carry.