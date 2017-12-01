Man Arrested After Stealing Two Vehicles, Leading Police On Pursuit

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Law enforcement officials have arrested a 37-year-old man who stole two vehicles and led police on a pursuit Friday morning.

Capt. Mike Walsh says the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a stolen truck was being tracked by OnStar. OnStar disabled the vehicle before deputies arrived. Officials say they saw the suspect walking in a field half a mile away from them.

Officials set up a perimeter to make contact with the suspect before he stole another vehicle in the area. Deputies, Highway Patrol, and Brandon police then engaged in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the area of Highway 11 and 483rd Avenue. Police arrested 37-year-old Sioux Falls resident, Steven Schumacher, with charges pending.

Schumacher had warrants out for his arrest in connection with other burglaries and car thefts.

