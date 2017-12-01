City Considers More Safety Changes To Street Involved In House Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police and traffic officials say more changes could be coming to a stretch of Sioux Falls road where a home was hit by a passing car for the second time this week.

Early Wednesday morning, police say a car crashed into a home in the 800 block of North Leadale Avenue in Sioux Falls. The driver of that vehicle remains in critical condition. Police say they are still investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

Sioux Falls police Chief Matt Burns says the area has been registered as a complaint zone 29 times since 2015. Tuesday’s crash makes four accidents there since 2010, including a drunk driver crashing into that same home in 2015.

Burns says investigators have found that most drivers follow speed and warning signs in that area, “our speed data, our officer observation from law enforcement, show that the vast majority of people are obeying the law. and are able to maintain control and stay in the roadway but you have these few outliers that garner a lot of attention, so we’re working and will continue to work to help mitigate that.”

Since 2010, city traffic engineer Heath Hoftiezer says they have taken several steps to warn drivers. They installed curve warning signs and speed advisory plaques and added center lane and edge markings to the road.

New measures are also being considered to help with visibility.

“It looks like we may be able to add another light in the area of that curve, that’s one of the things that we’re looking at and we’ll also continue to evaluate the curve and the possibility of adding chevrons or something to draw more attention,” said Hoftiezer.

Burns says the area will continue to receive extra police attention as a complaint zone.