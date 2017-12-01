Coyotes Ready For Road Playoff Game After Rigors Of Missouri Valley

USD Visits Sam Houston State Tomorrow In FCS Playoffs

VERMILLION, S.D. — We’re less than 24 hours away from seeing South Dakota and South Dakota State in the playoffs together for the first time ever.

And if both are to advance and stay alive, a big reason for that will be just how much they’ve tested each other in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

USD heads to Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas tomorrow at 2 PM.

Over the last couple of years the Coyotes have gone from winless seasons on the road to this year’s 5-3 mark away from the Dakota Dome. USD was one of five Valley teams to make the playoffs, and that makes almost every week in the league feel like a postseason game.