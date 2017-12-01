Coyotes Set To Duke It Out With Top-Ranked Duke

USD Visits National Power Tomorrow At 2:30

VERMILLION, S.D. — As their football team faces a tough playoff game, the Coyote men’s basketball team faces perhaps their toughest test ever tomorrow at 2:30 in the top ranked Duke Blue Devils.

They’ll do it in front of a national audience on ESPN 2 at one of the most historic venues in all of college basketball, Cameron Indoor Arena. The Blue Devils are the blue blood program of college hoops, And their roster is loaded with stars this season positioning them to win their sixth national championship.

Regardless of what happens, head coach Craig Smith says his team will learn from this kind of game and be better for it.