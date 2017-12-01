Dordt Advances To NAIA National Semifinals While Northwestern’s Season Ends

Defenders Two Wins From National Title

SIOUX CITY, IA — One local team is two wins from an NAIA National Volleyball Championship.

The other is heading home.

Westmont put an end to the Northwestern Red Raiders season on Friday afternoon in the first round of elimination play at the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, sweeping the Red Raiders 3-0. Anna Kiel led the way for Northwestern with eight kills. The Red Raiders finish the season 30-6.

Meanwhile defending national runner up Dordt advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins. The Defenders opened with a 3-1 win over GPAC rival Hastings before knocking of Westmont 3-0 in the evening quarterfinal. Emma Altena led the Defenders with 18 kills against Hastings while Dordt got 18 more kills from Leah Kamp against Westmont.

Dordt faces Viterbo in the semifinals tomorrow morning at 11 AM for the right to play in the National Championship later that evening at 7 PM.

