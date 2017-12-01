Guebert leads Jacks past Northern Iowa

Guebert leads Jacks past Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, SD…Senior guard Alexis Alexander scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the South Dakota State women’s basketball team to a 57-47 win over Northern Iowa in a non conference game before 1,760 fans at Frost Arena Thursday night.

The Jackrabbits, now 6-1, were led by junior Madison Guebert’s 16 points. Freshman Myah Selland and senior Ellie Thompson each added six rebounds while Alexander had three steals, two in the fourth quarter.

Northern Iowa, 2-4, was led by Megan Maahs’ 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Jacks led 42-36 after Alexander scored with 7:22 to remaining. She added a 3-point field goal to make it 45-39 with 6:21 to play. She later added six-straight points, the final two coming from the foul line with 51 seconds left, to give State a 53-44 lead.

South Dakota State has now won 11-straight regular-season home contests.

The teams were tied 8-8 after the first quarter. The Jacks took a 26-17 lead following five points in the second quarter by Guebert and four points from Selland.

UNI held the Jackrabbits without a field goal for more than seven minutes in the third quarter before Selland scored on a fast break for a 34-30 lead with 1:52 to play in the quarter. State made three free throws to close the quarter with a 37-32 lead.

Turning Point

Alexander’s rebound and full-court drive and layup with 4:30 remaining to give the Jackrabbits a 49-41 lead.

Notes

Macy Miller’s seven points today give her 1,231 points. She needs one point to pass Jennie Sunnarborg (2008-11) for 25 th on the SDSU career scoring list.

on the SDSU career scoring list. Ellie Thompson’s four points tonight give her 1,028 career points, 14 points shy of moving into 33 rd in career scoring at State.

in career scoring at State. Madison Guebert’s 16 points tonight give her 951 career points, 49 points short of 1,000 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Sunday when it hosts No. 4/5 Louisville at 2 p.m. in Frost Arena.