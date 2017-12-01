Harris’ Buzzer Beater Highlights USF Sweep Of Winona State

Coo Women Win 61-60, Men Win 80-64

WOMEN’S RECAP COURTESY USF ATHLETICS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Freshman guard Jasmine Harris had a career-high 22 points and converted a game-winning lay-up with one second to play to rally the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (4-1, 2-0 NSIC) to a dramatic 61-60 victory over Winona State (5-1, 1-1 NSIC) before a 665 in attendance Friday night at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars, which now has opened 4-1 or better for the seventh straight year, trailed 57-48 with 3:40 to play but outscored the Warriors, 13-4, to pick up the victory. In fact, USF trailed 57-52 with 2:39 to play but a jumper from Jacey Huinker, and five straight points from Harris in the final 1:17 lifted the Cougars to the victory. USF has defeated the Warriors by one point in each of its last two meetings (52-51, Jan. 7, 2017).

After leading 34-29 at the break, WSU had a 17-12 advantage in the third quarter and USF answered with a 15-14 advantage in the fourth quarter, scoring all their points in the final 3:58.

“This is a team that refused to give up and battled all night as they found a way to win,” said USF Women’s Basketball Head Coach Travis Traphagen, whose team sits in a tie for first in the NSIC South. “It was a big win for a young team. I was really impressed with their effort,” he added.

Harris, who was 9-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point range, added four rebounds, two assists, steal and a block. Mariah Szymanski had 12 points off the bench while Kaely Hummel added 10 points. Jacey Huinker had three points and 12 rebounds.

On the night, USF was 25-of-58 for 43.1 percent, connecting on 7-of-19 from three-point range for 36.8 percent. USF, which lost the rebound battle, 38-30, had a 13-2 advantage in fast-break points.

As for WSU, Hannah McGlone had 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way. She hit 9-of-12 from the floor and also added two assists. The Warriors made 24-of-56 shots from the floor for 42.9 percent, but were just 3-of-15 from three-point distance. However, they held a 9-to-4 advantage in made free throws.

USF built a 34-29 edge at halftime on timely and solid perimeter shooting. While USF was just 3-of-6 at the foul line, they hit 13-of-27 shots for 48.1 percent from the field. From three-point range, they were deadly, connecting on 5-of-9, including two each from Lauren Sanders, who finished the game with eight points, and Syzmanski. WSU was also 13-of-27 from the field for 48.1 percent but just 1-of-6 from three point range. The Warriors, who made both of their free throws, held a slim 15-13 rebound edge over USF. While the Warriors owned a 20-12 advantage in the paint, USF had a 9-2 edge in fast-break points and a 12-6 margin in points off the bench.

WSU jumped to a quick 6-3 lead but a three from Szymanki tied at 6-6. The Warriors led 12-6 before the Cougars rallied late in the quarter. A three from Sanders cut a four-point Winona State lead to a point before Harris finished off the quarter with a driving, fast-break lay-up for a 17-16 lead after the first quarter. USF continued to control action in the second quarter as Harris, who led USF with nine points in the opening two quarters, knocked down a three to help the Cougars take a 23-18 lead with 7:16 to play.

Szymanski came up with a pair of big shots later as she knocked home her second three of the half (4:18, 2nd quarter). Then, she drove through the teeth of the Warriors’ defense to score a lay-up and a 34-26 advantage with 1:38 to go. WSU received a late three from Allie Pickrain as the Cougars took a 34-29 lead to the halftime break.

With a jumper by Huinker and a three from Harris, USF took a 39-31 lead with eight minutes to play in the third quarter. WSU, led by McGlone, responded with an 11-0 run to take a 42-39 lead with 4:40 to play. With 3:40 left in the quarter, Harris had the answer, connecting on three from the left side as USF drew even at 42. At the 2:03 mark, Sanders knocked in a jumper for a 44-42 lead. After WSU tied the game, Syzmanski had a driving lay-up for a 46-44 lead with a minute on the clock. At the third quarter break, USF and WSU were tied at 46.

WSU opened the final quarter with three straight points but missed two free throws or the lead could have been greater than 49-46 with under eight to play. However, USF’s shooting woes persisted as WSU pushed the lead to 54-46 with 4:10 to play. USF finally scored when Harris converted a lay-up and ended USF’s cold spell. With her basket, USF trailed, 54-48 (3:56). However, WSU answered with a three pointer from Liz Evenocheck as the visitors built a 57-48 advantage.

At that point (3:40, 4th quarter), the Cougars answered with a 9-0 run, including two driving scores from Hummel, jumper from Huinker and three-point play by Harris to tie game at 57-57 with 1:16 to play. After WSU took a 60-57 lead, Syzmanski converted a driving lay-up with 5.9 seconds left to draw within, 60-59. When USF forced a turnover on an offensive foul by WSU’s Rachel Novotny, USF’s Traphagen called a timeout to set up the final play. He put the ball in the hands of his point guard, Harris, who converted a lay-up on the right side of the rim for the 61-60 lead as time ran out for WSU.

Next for USF will be a home game on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. with NSIC opponent Upper Iowa at the Stewart Center.

MENS RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Four Cougars scored in double figures to help Sioux Falls rally from a two point halftime deficit and defeat visiting Winona State 80-64 at the Stewart Center on Friday evening in men’s college basketball action.

USF’s Drew Guebert led all scorers with 23 points.

The 6-1 Cougars host Upper Iowa tomorrow at 6.