Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Escapee

Associated Press
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A state prison inmate has pleaded not guilty to killing another inmate who had walked away from a minimum security facility in Rapid City.

Thomas Lucero is charged with first-degree murder and an alternative second-degree murder count in the death of Moses Dubray. His body was found last January along state Highway 89 in southwestern South Dakota. The Rapid City Journal reports a death certificate says the 32-year-old Dubray died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Lucero was out on parole at the time Dubray was killed on or about Jan. 11 and turned himself in after a warrant was issued for a parole violation.

Lucero is also charged with aggravated assault against a person identified in the indictment as a confidential informant. The document says the informant testified before the grand jury.

Related Post

Mobile Care Group Adds Two New Dental Trucks
Gov. Dennis Daugaard Signs Cannabidiol Measure Int...
Lawmaker, Brother-In-Law Met Rough Ocean Before Dr...
One Arrested, Two Suspects At Large In Sioux Falls...

You Might Also Like