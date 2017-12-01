Jacks Eager To Return To Pentagon For Battle With Missouri State

SDSU Men Face MVC Favorite Tomorrow At 7:00 PM
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The Jackrabbit men’s basketball teams returns to the Sanford Pentagon against a fellow mid-major power.

SDSU faces Missouri State at the Pentagon tomorrow at 7.  The Bears are 6-2, which included a home loss to SDSU rival North Dakota State.  The Jacks are coming in at 7-2 after a win at Ole Miss on Tuesday, and look forward to playing in front of their Sioux Falls fans in the intimate confines of the Sanford Pentagon.

Tipoff is at 7 PM.

