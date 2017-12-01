Nielson glad his Coyotes are still playing

Bob Nielson is excited that his USD football team will be continuing it’s season Saturday at Sam Houston State in a game featuring the top 2 offenses in the F-C-S. The Coyotes won a 38-31 thriller at Nicholls State last Saturday in a game that came down to the final play when USD forced a fumble at the goal line. USD takes an 8-4 record into the second round game as only 16 teams remain in the running for a national title.