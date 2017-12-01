No Injuries In Sioux Falls House Fire

SIOUX FALLS – A house fire caused a stir Friday night in a Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Fire Rescue received several calls from neighbors in the 400 block of North Covell Avenue around 5:15 p.m. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming out of the back of the home.

Four crews had the fire out in about 20 minutes. No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

Neighbors say the fire was moving quickly before crews showed up.

“I heard the fire trucks when they came, so we came out to see what was going on,” said Mark Justice. “The house was fully involved in flames – or the back end of the house was fully involved in flames at the time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.