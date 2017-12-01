SDSU’s Confidence Never Wavered Between UNI Games

Jacks Host Panthers In FCS 2nd Round Tomorrow

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the fourth time in six years the Jackrabbit football team faces a Missouri Valley Football Conference rematch in the playoffs with Northern Iowa.

Entering their October 14th meeting the Jacks were scuffling and would lose for the second time in three meetings. Entering tomorrow’s game State has won five in a row. A lot has changed, yet one thing remained constant-State didn’t lose confidence in itself or their abilities.

Kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is scheduled for 2 PM.