Stig wants home fans to make the difference Saturday

Stig wants home fans to make the difference Saturday

The South Dakota State football team got a first round bye in the F-C-S playoffs last Saturday. This week they have a re-match with Northern Iowa. The Panthers spoiled Hobo Day with a 38-18 win back in October. Head coach John Stiegelmeier wants to see a big-time turnout to support his team, knowing that a vocal home crowd can effect the outcome of the game. He’s hoping for at least 15,000 in the stands making plenty of noise.