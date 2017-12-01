Weekend Gun Auction Selling Surplus, Confiscated Firearms From Law Enforcement

LENNOX, S.D. – Gun enthusiasts in the Sioux Empire are preparing for a unique event.

There is an auction for a variety of firearms, including rifles and handguns but they are coming from a place you may not expect. Of the 285 weapons in tomorrow’s auction, 101 of them are confiscated firearms that have been collected by different law enforcement agencies.

People can bid on and buy the guns, and that money will go right back to the same law enforcement agency it came from.

There’s even an opportunity to buy a military surplus rifle.

“It’s great entertainment to start with. I never miss a gun sale. I’m somewhat of a collector. I love the old stuff. I love the new stuff. I just, I like guns,” said Sioux Falls resident, Denny.

The Goeman Auction Pavilion in Lennox says they expect to sell out of their items up for sale. All potential buyers are required to undergo a background check before a purchase is finalized.

To see which big ticket item people will likely bid thousands of dollars on, tune in to KDLT News at 10.