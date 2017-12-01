Wolves Drop Heartbreaker at Central Region VB

Marshall, Minn. – The No. 11 Northern State University volleyball team fell to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth in a heartbreaking five set match in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The Wolves finish the season with a 23-7 record overall, after qualifying for their third NCAA Tournament in school history.

The Wolves dropped the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-19, but rallied back in the third and fourth sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-21. Northern battled in the third set but ultimately fell 15-12. The Wolves out-hit the Bulldogs in the match .242-to-.239. NSU notched 64 kills, 58 assists, 69 digs, nine blocks, and four aces. They hit a match high .314 in the fourth set, notching just four team errors in the final three sets.

Laura Snyder led the team with 16 kills, followed by Jenna Reiff with 14 kills. Holly Vancura and Hailey Busch were the final Wolves in double figures with 13 and 12 kills each. Morgan Baufield followed with eight kills and hit a team second best .375.

Snyder also led the team hitting .389, while Reiff and Vancura hit .270 and .244. Ashley Rozell dished out 55 assists, notching 11.00 per set. Vancura and Jaiden Langlie led the Northern State defense with 19 and 18 digs each.

Rozell added nine digs, while Busch and Lexi Boesl notched eight and seven respectively. Reiff led the team at the net notching five blocks, followed by Snyder with four. Baufield and Rozell notched three and two each, while Busch and Vancura added one apiece.

Northern State senior Holly Vancura played in her final game for the Wolves. NSU will return five of their six starters next season, including libero Jaiden Langlie.