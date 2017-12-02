Breakfast with Santa Brings Hundreds to Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Christmas might be a little ways away, but it’s never too early to tell Santa what you want for Christmas.

That’s what children and their families did today at the Great Plains Zoo. The annual “Breakfast with Santa” first started out with the kids writing their Christmas wish list. After sharing with Santa whether they were nice or naughty, they also got to take pictures with him as well. One visitor says she believe she has been a good little girl this year and hopes Santa grants her wish.

“For Christmas I want a Hatchimal,” says Harper Tysdal.

Zoo staff say they always look forward to putting on this annual event.

We opened at 8:30 this morning and had a line of adults and children ready to see Santa and you can just feel the excitement in the air,” says Kylie Breems, with Great Plains Zoo.

Along with meeting Santa, children were able to meet other costume characters and enjoy some seasonal crafts.