Escaped State Prison Inmate Apprehended at Yankton Residence

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a state prison inmate who failed to return from his work-release job is back in custody.

Thirty-four-year-old Lalo Montoya was supposed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center Friday following an appointment with his employer. Escape procedures were enacted when he failed to return on time.

Montoya was apprehended at a Yankton residence Saturday morning.

Montoya was serving a nearly six-year sentence for a possession of a controlled substance conviction out of Minnehaha County and a consecutive four-year sentence for keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance.