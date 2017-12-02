Governor’s Office to Hold Second Public Auction for STAR Academy

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – State officials will try again to sell a former juvenile detention center in western South Dakota after an auction failed to attract any buyers.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the governor’s office has decided to hold a second public auction of the 173-acre STAR Academy property near Custer. The auction is scheduled for Jan. 4 at the Custer County Courthouse.

The STAR Academy closed in April 2016. The property includes 11 residences, a gym, a barn, and administrative, housing and maintenance buildings.

A state commissioner says the initial bid needs to be $2.34 million at minimum. He says the sale could bring jobs and tax revenue.

The governor’s office will decide whether to hold another auction or try a different route, if the auction ends without sale again.