He Finally Has It All – Except For A Home

Meet Butterball, or as most people call him, ”Butters.” This one and a half year old pitbull loves belly rubs and long walks.

“He’s a big goof ball,” said Mikayla Matthies, his foster parent. “He loves playing all the time. Running. He’s a busy boy and he also doesn’t know personal space. He loves cuddling all the time too.”

Butters didn’t have the easiest of beginnings. Butter’s story began in Iowa. As a puppy, he swallowed a toy. He developed a severe intestinal blockage, leaving him skinny and scared.

“We have a lot of dogs that come to us with a lot of medical issues that have come from difficult backgrounds sometimes and it’s really rewarding for them to come in and you know live with a family and get some training and get some love,” said Brittany Synders of the Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

His first family in Iowa couldn’t afford his vet bills, so the Sioux Empire Pit Rescue in Sioux Falls gave Butters a second chance. With some real love, Butters gained both weight and confidence.

“We always have pictures and videos from when they first come into our program and I think the best part is usually seeing how far they’ve come from when they first came to us to when they go to their home with their forever family and see the different kind of dog they are,” said Synders.

Like all of the dogs apart of the Sioux Empire Pit Rescue, none are in a shelter. They’re all fostered in real homes.

Even after a rough start on life and bouncing back, Butters is still looking for a forever home. Although his foster mom will miss this comeback kid, she hopes Butters goes home soon.

“It’s really fulfilling when they go to a forever family and you get to see them with them and the family says they can’t imagine their life without them,” said Matthies. “That to me is really special because I love hearing that and I love that I can find out give that to somebody else.”

The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue fosters 20 to 30 dogs at a time. To fill out an adoption application to give butters or one of their other dogs a home, visit pitrescue.org.