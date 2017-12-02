Minnesota State University Moorhead Men’s Basketball Team Bus Involved in I-94 Crash

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – No players were hurt after a bus carrying the Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team rear-ended a mini-van on Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota.

KFGO radio reports that the accident happened Friday afternoon west of Jamestown as the team was heading to a game at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

The state patrol says the bus driver and four people in the van were taken to the Jamestown hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say both the bus and the van were in the left lane because another vehicle had stopped in the right lane after that driver had a medical problem. A semi-trailer swerved into the left lane to avoid crashing into the stopped vehicle, causing the van’s driver to brake. The bus then hit the van.