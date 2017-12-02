NAIA Semifinals: #4 Dordt Defeats #2 Viterbo in 4 Sets

SIOUX CITY, I.A. — #4 Dordt taking on #2 Viterbo in this morning’s semifinal matchup.

First set – here’s some great placement from Ema Altena – the junior had 17 kills as Dordt built a 19-15 lead in the set.

Viterbo came all the way back – Natalie Geidel had 9 kills in the first, 23 in the match – as the V-Hawks won set one, 25-23.

Dordt needs a win in the second – and they get it – Ally Krommendyk on the block – 26-24 in set two.

The Defenders would keep Viterbo in the teens in sets three and four – Leah Kamp’s 19th kill ends the match.

Dordt wins three straight sets after dropping the first – and they’re back in the national title game, 3-1.