Sens. Thune, Rounds Issue Statement on Senate Tax Bill

WASHINGTON— U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, issued the following statement today regarding the Senate’s passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“For too long, Americans have struggled to make ends meet in a weak economy. Today the Senate has taken an important step forward in providing them with relief. By cutting taxes for middle-income Americans and providing job creators with the environment they need to hire more workers and increase wages, this tax reform package will turn the economic tide and help Americans get ahead. I commend Chairman Hatch and my colleagues for all the work they have done this year to ensure this bill made it over the finish line here in the Senate. I look forward to working with my Senate and House colleagues to ensure our pro-growth tax reform package is signed into law.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the Senate passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act overhauls our tax code in a manner that will allow businesses to flourish again and families to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. It will provide more jobs, bigger paychecks and a fairer tax system, especially to lower- and middle-income Americans who haven’t seen a pay raise in nearly a decade. Additionally, businesses will have the stability they need to confidently grow their companies, hire more workers, increase wages and reinvest back into the economy. This will lead to a healthier, more prosperous America that we can be proud to pass on to our kids and grandkids.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act must now be reconciled with the House-passed version, where final differences will be worked out.