Brookings Man the 2 Millionth Visitor to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

OMAHA, NE- A Brookings man has been named 2017’s two-millionth visitor to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo reports that Kilian Surat of Brookings arrived to Omaha Friday night for a concert.

He and Shelby Weier and decided to also visit the zoo Saturday morning to see the African Grasslands for the first time.

As of 10:02 a.m. Saturday, he was the zoo’s two millionth visitor of 2017!

This is the second year the zoo has hit two million visitors.

Kilian and Shelby also got to meet the zoo’s newest giraffe calf, who was born earlier this week.