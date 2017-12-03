“Food Not Bombs” Coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The USDA estimates that Americans wasted 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010.

Now, a Sioux Falls man is bringing a global movement here to reduce food waste and help those in need, all at the same time.

“Food Not Bombs” was founded in 1980. It’s a program where volunteers go around to local grocery stores and co-ops to take their leftover food, use it to prepare meals, and then to give them away for free to those in need.

There are chapters all over the world and Michael Iverson is starting one in Sioux Falls.

He saw his friends in Rapid City get involved with the organization where about 400 people come out to help regularly.

Now, Iverson wants to unite others to help, feeding those in need with food that would otherwise go to waste.

“There’s just a lot of food that ends up getting thrown away at the end of the day, you know, just as waste, due to, you know, sometime it’s just because even people who work at grocery stores think they want to put the best product out,” said Iverson.

All the meals will be vegetarian or vegan so they don’t go bad and make people sick. Iverson hopes this will become a monthly gathering and is considering fawick park as a meeting place if weather permits.

For more information, visit this Facebook page.