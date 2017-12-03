Jackrabbits Come Up Short Against #4 Louisville 68-64

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team had No. 4/5 Louisville on the ropes Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena but the Cardinals outscored the Jackrabbits 22-18 in the fourth quarter to record a 68-64 nonconference win in front of a season-high 2,506 fans.

The Jackrabbits, now 6-2, were led by freshman Myah Selland and junior Macy Miller, who each scored 14 points and snared seven rebounds. Sophomore Tagyn Larson came off the bench to add a career-high 13 points. Senior Ellie Thompson led State with a game-high nine rebounds. Senior Alexis Alexander had a game-high five assists. State outrebounded Louisville 42-32.

Louisville, 8-0, was led by Asia Durr, who scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half. Twelve of those points came in the third quarter as the Cardinals rallied to tie the game, 46-46. Arica Carter and Myisha Hines-Allen added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

South Dakota State opened the game by making eight of its first 12 shots to open a 24-12 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore Rylie Cascio Jensen gave the Jacks the 12-point lead with a 3-point field goal with 59 seconds left in the quarter. Seven Jackrabbits scored in the quarter.

Despite not scoring until 3:34 remained in the first half, State led 31-23 at the break. Louisville cut the lead to 24-21 before Larson started a 7-2 run to close the half when she scored inside with 3:34 remaining. She added a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining for the eight-point halftime lead.

Durr made 5 of 9 shots, including two 3-pointers, in the third quarter to score 12 points to give Louisville its first lead at 37-36 with 4:20 remaining in the quarter. Selland answered with a conventional three-point play at 3:29 to give State a 39-37 lead. The teams traded points and Bionca Dunham’s putback created a 46-46 tie after three.

Louisville opened the fourth quarter with a 11-6 run for a 57-52 lead when Sam Fuehring scored on a fast break with 6:13 to play. The Jackrabbits rallied twice to cut the lead two, the last 64-62 when Miller sank one of two free throws with 1:45 remaining, but could not tie nor retake the lead.