NAIA Championships: Dordt Can't Top #1 Lindsey Wilson

SIOUX CITY, I.A. — The Defenders, looking for their first national title against undefeated and top-ranked Lindsey Wilson.

First set – Dordt working it to Leah Kamp – she pinballs it through – Kamp was great in this match – with a team-high 20 kills.

It was Lindsey Wilson that won the first two sets – Elly Burke with one of her 11 kills as the Blue Raiders took a 2-0 lead in the match.

But Dordt comes out of the break strong – Ema Altena had 11 kills – she also comes up with the big block here.

And on set point – Ally Krommendyk sends the defenders to a 25-20 win – keeping Dordt within striking distance.

But – Lindsey Wilson scored the first 5 points of set four – and took the momentum back.

25-14 in set four sends the Blue Raiders to the national title – Dordt is runner up for the second-straight year, 3-1.