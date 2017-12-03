Northern State University Aims to Raise $45 Million for Campus Projects

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Northern State University hopes to raise $45 million for campus projects including a new sports complex, practice fields and a new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The Aberdeen News reports that the capital campaign had $25 million in pledges before it began.

The Educational Impact Campaign Committee is overseeing the fundraising efforts. The committee has met with Aberdeen officials and Gov. Dennis Daugaard in the hopes of getting financial support.

The soccer field and football practice field is estimated to cost $6.3 million. The school for the blind and visually impaired is expected to cost $13.7 million. The university has yet to announce the price of the sports complex with a football stadium and softball field.

Work on the projects is expected to begin next fall.