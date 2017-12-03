SDSU Men Struggle Against Missouri St. in 73-53 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball saw its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon, dropping a 73-53 contest against Missouri State.

SDSU (7-3) was held to a season-low three 3-pointers, and though they kept MSU (7-2) from hitting from beyond the arc in the second half, the Bears had nine 3-pointers in the first.

The Jacks finished the game 35.6 percent from the field while the Bears hit 48.4 percent of their field goals.

Tevin King led the way with 13 points, hitting seven free throws on a career-high nine attempts.

Reed Tellinghuisen added 12 points, hitting double figures for the 57th time in his career while Chris Howell pulled down a team-high seven boards, adding eight points.

The Jacks missed their first seven from long range and the Bears hit five of their first six beyond the arc. SDSU cut it to three (20-17) with less than eight to go in the half, but were outscored by 14 the rest of the way to head to the locker room down, 43-26.

South Dakota State opened the second with five unanswered and bought the deficit to 10 (47-37) on a 3-point play from Brandon Key at 13:21, but the Bears responded with a 10-2 run and cut the Jacks’ comeback short.