Sioux Falls Man Treated For Gunshot Wound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A 35-year-old male was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.

Sioux Falls Police were dispatched to the 1500 Block of E. 10th Street just before 5:00 am Sunday for a reported gunshot victim.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sioux Falls Police say the investigation still on going.