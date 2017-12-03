State Prison Inmate Who Failed to Return From Work Release Back in Custody

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a South Dakota state prison inmate who failed to report to his work release jobsite is back in custody.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says inmate Benjamin Johnson returned to the Yankton Community Work Center just before 7 p-.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Johnson left the Community Work Center earlier Saturday to go to his work release job, but never reported to the jobsite.

