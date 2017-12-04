2 Take Plea Deals In Slaying Of 15-Year-Old Davenport Girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Two people accused of killing a teenage girl in Davenport have taken plea deals.

19-year-old Trevor Owens pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and other crimes. A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to attempted murder. Both had been charged with first-degree murder.

They’re scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1. As a youthful offender, the younger shooter will be sentenced in juvenile court and will be under the court’s supervision until he turns 18. The case then would be sent to adult court, where a judge would determine whether to sentence the boy to adult prison or discharge him, among other sentencing options.

Authorities say 15-year-old Ayana Culbreath was killed when the two males began shooting at each other during a backyard gathering.