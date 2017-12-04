Addie’s Picks for Events the Week of December 4

Events you don't want to miss in this festive edition of our new weekly series, "Out and About"

And there are some fun ones as we head into the thick of the holiday season and with snow on the way! Addie Graham-Kramer, President of The Event Company, and her team are sorting through some fun options for people of all ages as we kick off each new week.

Check out some of the fun events from this Monday’s segment:

Holly Holiday Treats Workshop at Plum’s Cooking Company, Thursday, December 7 in downtown Sioux Falls.

“The Golden Girls” Holiday Mystery Dinner Theater this Friday and Saturday in Garretson.

Oh My Cupcakes! Pairing Class at Prairie Berry East Bank on Saturday, December 9.

The Singing Boys of Sioux Falls annual Christmas Concert at East Side Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 10.

Blue Haven Winter Fair on Sunday, December 10.

