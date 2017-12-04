Apartment Manager Finds Stolen Fridge For Sale On Craigslist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a man on theft charges after he tried selling a fridge he stole the night before on craigslist.

On Thursday, the manager of an apartment complex located on the 3600 block of South Marion Road had taken a full sized fridge outside for cleaning. A man approached the manager and asked her if it was for sale. The man left after she told him it was not for purchase.

The next morning the manager returned to work to find that the fridge was missing. She searched for it online and found it for sale on craigslist. She called police and arranged a meeting with the seller.

Sioux Falls resident Nicholas Bruns was arrested on theft charges.