CFB: Nebraska Names Scott Frost New Head Coach
Nicole Griffith
LINCOLN, N.E. — The Nebraska football team has a new man in charge.

Scott Frost the former Nebraska quarterback who helped win a 1997 national championship was hired as the school’s next football coach.

Frost was introduced at a press conference Saturday.

The 42 year-old has been with UCF since 2015 and posted a 12-0 record this season.

Nebraska and Frost agreed to a seven-year $35 million contract and Frost says he’s happy to be home.

“Words can’t describe how much it means to me to be back here. In a place that i love, a place that i understand, and a place that I want to represent,” says Frost.

