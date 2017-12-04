Mission Man Convicted Of Assaulting Federal Officer

Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Mission man faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting a federal officer.

Authorities say 34-year-old Roger Watts fought with a Rosebud Sioux officer who was trying to arrest him for possessing stolen property in January. The officer suffered a knee injury.

A U.S. District Court jury recently convicted Watts of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer. U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Watts is to be sentenced Feb. 20.

