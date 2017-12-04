Police: Sunday Shooting At Sioux Falls Business Was Drug Related

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a shooting at a business over the weekend that left one man injured with a gun shot wound was drug related.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East 10th Street just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Police say the 35-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the suspect entered the business, shot the victim and left. The owner of the business called police and was initially cooperative with investigators. Police say the victim and business owner are refusing to cooperate with police and won’t give a description of the suspect.

Police arrested the business’ owner on drug charges after finding three meth pipes at the business.

28-year-old Anthony Roman was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia charges.

The victim is still in the hospital with no update on his condition.