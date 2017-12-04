Relocation And Reconstruction Work Begins For Rotary Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Work begins this week to relocate and reconstruct Rotary Park near East 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue.

Moving the park to the West side of the Big Sioux River is the first phase of the East 26th Street and I-229 reconstruction project scheduled to begin in 2019.

Trees will be removed this week to make space for a picnic shelter, restroom, playground and parking lot.

A new pedestrian bridge over the river will connect the west side to the east side.

The new park is expected to open next fall.

“To be able to relocate those improvements which will all be brand new on the west side of the river will be a great enhancement to the parks and rec system but we’re also equally enthused about the East 26th Street corridor improvements,” said Don Kearney, the Director Of Parks And Recreation.

The park is an early step in a larger $42 million project to raise the 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue intersection and reconfigure the I-229 interchange.