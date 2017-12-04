Sioux Falls Family Races Clock Against Daughter’s Rare Disease

Sioux Falls Family Races Clock Against Daughter's Rare Disease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls family is up against the clock raising money to find a cure for a rare genetic disease.

Friedreich’s Ataxia or FA for short has no cure or treatment. It’s a protein deficiency that attacks nerve and heart cells.

About 4,000 people have FA nationwide. Patients typically require a wheelchair before graduating high school and suffer from teenage-onset heart disease.

16 year-old Raena Brendtro was diagnosed in 2013.

Her dad recently reached out to Sanford. A researcher there, Peter Vitiello, remembered an incomplete FA study he was a part of in 2012, and wants to pick up where it left off.

He says this opportunity is unique since the research and family are based in Sioux Falls.

“Some of these circumstances and chance meetings where enough of them happen that you think more than luck is involved. There’s an opportunity here to explore something that hasn’t yet been uncovered in Friedreich’s Ataxia.

Here’s the catch the Brendtro’s have to raise $75,000 in the next three weeks to resume the study right away.

A link to their online giving website is below.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-finish-line-fund#/

This week we introduce you to Raena and her father with more on their race for an FA cure.