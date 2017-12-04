Streveler a Payton Finalist and is Nielson Leaving?

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Streveler is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the top offensive player in FCS football. Streveler, along with Sam Houston State senior quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe and UC Davis junior wide receiver Keelan Doss, are invited to attend the STATS FCS Awards Banquet Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, where the winner will be announced.

Streveler would be the first player from the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) to win the award and the first Coyote to officially be named national player of the year. Streveler, Briscoe and Doss emerged from a field of 25 finalists in voting by a national panel of 151 sports information directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries following the regular season.

The award, presented on the eve of the national championship game, is named for the legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who starred at Jackson State University in the early 1970s. It has been presented every year since 1987.

Streveler just completed the eighth-most prolific season in FCS history in terms of total offense. He passed for a MVFC and USD record 4,134 yards and led the Coyotes with 720 yards rushing for a total of 4,854 yards, most in MVFC and USD history. He accounted for 43 touchdowns – 32 passing, 11 rushing – which makes him second nationally in points responsible for.

South Dakota’s first MVFC Offensive Player of the Year recipient, Streveler is the only quarterback in the nation who ranks in the top 10 in each of the following categories: passing yards (2nd, 4,134), total touchdowns (2nd, 43), touchdown/interception ratio (4th, 4:1), completion percentage (8th, 65.7 percent), and pass efficiency rating (9th, 156.5). He is also the nation’s 54th-leading rusher.

It didn’t affect the voting, but certainly worth mentioning is Streveler’s postseason performance. He passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 road win at Nicholls in the Coyotes’ FCS playoffs debut. In the round of 16 in Texas Saturday, he passed for a USD and FCS playoff record 520 yards and accounted for six touchdowns (5 pass, 1 run) in a 54-42 defeat at fifth-ranked Sam Houston State. His 571 yards of total offense in that game is also an FCS playoff game record.

One of five team captains, Streveler led the Coyotes to eight wins, most at the Division I level. The Coyotes were ranked as high as No. 4 nationally, spent seven weeks inside the top 10, and will likely end the season with a top-20 ranking. In essentially 12 games, Streveler faced eight top-25 opponents and also helped South Dakota top Bowling Green (FBS) in week two. Five foes were ranked in the top 10.

Briscoe won the Walter Payton Award last year when he threw 57 touchdowns in 13 games. This year, he leads the nation in passing yards (4,398), touchdown passes (41) and points responsible for (264). He is trying to join former Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards as the second two-time winner of the award.

Doss, the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year, leads the nation with 115 receptions and 1,499 yards. He reeled in seven touchdowns and also had one score rushing.

