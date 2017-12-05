Advocate “Very Disappointed” In Flat State Worker Wages In Budget

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An advocate for South Dakota state employees says he’s “very disappointed” with a budget proposal that would leave most state workers without raises next budget year.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard outlined his state spending priorities Tuesday to the Legislature. He proposed a plan that would keep most state employees’ wages flat for the upcoming 2019 budget cycle.

Eric Ollila is executive director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, a group that lobbies for state employees.

Ollila says the lack of raises and rising health insurance costs are an “affront” to hard-working state employees who must do more and more.

Ollila says the organization hopes to convince the governor and Legislature that state workers deserve some type of increase in compensation.

Daugaard did propose nearly $632,000 to address low pay for some state employees.