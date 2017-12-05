Downtown Sioux Falls YMCA Transitioning To Youth Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The downtown YMCA in Sioux Falls will transition from a workout facility to a youth development center this month.

New programming will primarily serve children during after school hours and on Saturdays. The re-purposed YMCA will still offer access to basketball and racquetball courts for adults during the day when children aren’t there.

After-school activities include youth strength training, gymnastics and a new child care center, free for all kids under 18. Staff members say the changes respond to growing needs downtown. The facility has doubled the number of kids served in the last three years.

“And from after school until 8:30 Monday through Friday and on Saturdays it will just be children in the building under the age of 18. Unless they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. During the day there is going to be a very limited adult membership,” said Sioux Falls Family YMCA President and CEO, Eric Tucker.

These changes at the YMCA will start December 18th.