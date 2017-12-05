Governor Daugaard Offers Budget Plan To Fill Shortfall

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has outlined state spending priorities that are limited for a second year by disappointing tax collections, proposing a plan that would fill a shortfall this budget year.

The Republican governor gave his annual budget address to the South Dakota Legislature on Tuesday.

The governor’s administration is projecting a shortfall for the current budget year of nearly $34 million.

Daugaard would address the shortfall through a near split of reduced spending and cash sources such as budget reserves.

The governor’s proposal for the upcoming cycle would add more than $20 million in education spending, nearly all from K-12 enrollment growth. Most state workers wouldn’t see raises under Daugaard’s budget outline.