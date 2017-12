House Fire In Long Lake Kills 64-Year-Old Man; Cause Unknown

LONG LAKE, S.D. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a house fire in Long Lake that killed a man.

The body of 64-year-old Jimmy Kolb was found in the burned-out home early Thursday, after a passer-by reported the blaze.

McPherson County Coroner David Roggenkamp says the death isn’t necessarily suspicious, but an autopsy is being conducted.

State investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.