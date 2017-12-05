Jacks come up just short in upset bid at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. — South Dakota State men’s basketball battled and put No. 6 Wichita State on the ropes Tuesday, but ultimately fell, 95-85, at Charles Koch Arena.

The Jackrabbits (7-4) shot 50 percent in the game and nailed 14 3-pointers while the Shockers finished 35-for-64 (54.7 percent) from the field with 10 from long range.

Neither team was automatic from the charity stripe, as SDSU hit 13-of-20 and Wichita State missed nine of its 24 attempts.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 31 points, drilling seven 3-pointers with a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line. Daum added a team-high six rebounds, even with Tevin King, who added 14 points and a career-high nine assists while not committing a turnover.

Brandon Key had five assists and 10 points while Reed Tellinghuisen hit three 3-pointers for his nine points.

The teams traded punches with 11 lead changes through the opening 11 minutes before Mike Daum hit a 3-pointer at 8:47 to put the Jacks in the lead the rest of the half. SDSU built its advantage to five a short time later, and after WSU crawled back with two (32-30) the Jacks went on a run of seven unanswered to take a 39-30 just outside the under-four media.

WSU again kept it close by run off a 5-0 run of its own, but a Daum jumper stopped the run and SDSU continued to hit, carrying a 50-42 lead into the locker room.

The Shockers hit a 3-pointer in the first possession of the second half, but the Jacks went on an 11-3 run over the next two and half minutes to open up a 61-48 lead (their largest of the night) and stave off an initial comeback.

Wichita State continued to chip away, however, and took back the lead, 78-77 with 6:43 to go as part of a 16-1 run. The Jacks looked for an answer down the stretch, but could not put together a final push and the upset bid fell short.

Game Notes

South Dakota State trails Wichita State in the all-time series, 3-0.

Tevin King set a career-high with eight assists.

Mike Daum is now seventh at SDSU with 530 free throw attempts. He passed Jason Sempsrott.

David Jenkins Jr. has 145 points through 11 career games. He is on pace to challenge Mike Daum’s freshman scoring record of 518, set in 2015-16. Through 11 games that year, Daum had 129 points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home Friday to face Concordia (Neb.) at Frost Arena. The game tips at 5:30 p.m. as part of a Jackrabbit doubleheader with the wrestling program, who takes on Central Michigan following the hoops contest.