Jacks come up just short in upset bid at Wichita State
Jacks come up just short in upset bid at Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. — South Dakota State men’s basketball battled and put No. 6 Wichita State on the ropes Tuesday, but ultimately fell, 95-85, at Charles Koch Arena.
The Jackrabbits (7-4) shot 50 percent in the game and nailed 14 3-pointers while the Shockers finished 35-for-64 (54.7 percent) from the field with 10 from long range.
Neither team was automatic from the charity stripe, as SDSU hit 13-of-20 and Wichita State missed nine of its 24 attempts.
Mike Daum led all scorers with 31 points, drilling seven 3-pointers with a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line. Daum added a team-high six rebounds, even with Tevin King, who added 14 points and a career-high nine assists while not committing a turnover.
Brandon Key had five assists and 10 points while Reed Tellinghuisen hit three 3-pointers for his nine points.
The teams traded punches with 11 lead changes through the opening 11 minutes before Mike Daum hit a 3-pointer at 8:47 to put the Jacks in the lead the rest of the half. SDSU built its advantage to five a short time later, and after WSU crawled back with two (32-30) the Jacks went on a run of seven unanswered to take a 39-30 just outside the under-four media.
WSU again kept it close by run off a 5-0 run of its own, but a Daum jumper stopped the run and SDSU continued to hit, carrying a 50-42 lead into the locker room.
The Shockers hit a 3-pointer in the first possession of the second half, but the Jacks went on an 11-3 run over the next two and half minutes to open up a 61-48 lead (their largest of the night) and stave off an initial comeback.
Wichita State continued to chip away, however, and took back the lead, 78-77 with 6:43 to go as part of a 16-1 run. The Jacks looked for an answer down the stretch, but could not put together a final push and the upset bid fell short.
Game Notes
- South Dakota State trails Wichita State in the all-time series, 3-0.
- Tevin King set a career-high with eight assists.
- Mike Daum is now seventh at SDSU with 530 free throw attempts. He passed Jason Sempsrott.
- David Jenkins Jr. has 145 points through 11 career games. He is on pace to challenge Mike Daum’s freshman scoring record of 518, set in 2015-16. Through 11 games that year, Daum had 129 points.
Up Next
South Dakota State returns home Friday to face Concordia (Neb.) at Frost Arena. The game tips at 5:30 p.m. as part of a Jackrabbit doubleheader with the wrestling program, who takes on Central Michigan following the hoops contest.