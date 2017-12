Jacks head to Wichita State for another big test

The SDSU Men’s Basketball team continues a rugged road schedule Tuesday night in Wichita against the 6th-ranked Shockers. TJ Otzelberger’s team has already been to Kansas and Ole Miss where they beat the Rebels 99-97 in OT and he knows it will be a big test…his team will have to be at it’s best against Gregg Marshall’s very talented squad.