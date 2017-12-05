Kolbeck done as volleyball coach at O’Gorman

O’Gorman High School has announced that longtime volleyball coach Julie Kolbeck is stepping down as head coach of the program. Kolbeck says she would like to spend more time with her family and focus even more on her newer role as principal at Christ the King School, where she is in her 3rd year as principal.

Kolbeck has been part of the O’Gorman volleyball coaching community for the past 25 years and has three state titles as a coach and two as a player. “I thank the O’Gorman community for the opportunity to coach volleyball there over the past many years.”

Steve Kueter, Activities Director for the Sioux Falls Catholic Schools, is thankful for Kolbeck’s many contributions to the program. “We are grateful to Julie for the years she has given to us both as a player and coach. We wish her only the best in her position of leading Christ the King School.”