More People Charged In Killing On Pine Ridge Reservation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say two more men have been charged in the killing of a man in the parking lot of a Pine Ridge Indian Reservation youth center last year.

Recently unsealed court documents show that Francisco Villanueva and Adan Corona are charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III.

Villanueva, Corona and Myles Tuttle, who was arrested last year, are charged with first-degree murder as a premeditated killing, first-degree murder in relation to kidnapping and conspiracy to commit assault.

Authorities say the suspects planned to assault and kidnap Brewer in order to collect a drug debt. Brewer was gunned down after he escaped from a vehicle.