Police: 19 Years Later, Idaho Woman Captured In South Dakota

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A woman police say escaped from a Boise work center 19 years ago has been captured in South Dakota.

The Idaho Department of Correction in a statement Tuesday says Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 57-year-old Rhonda L. Blake in Rapid City on Nov. 27.

Authorities say that Blake on Dec. 24, 1998, walked away from the work center while serving 180 days for violating probation on a drug charge and was living in South Dakota under an assumed name.

Idaho officials say she will be extradited to Idaho after a 2009 DUI arrest in South Dakota is resolved.

Blake on Tuesday was being held in the Pennington County Jail with no bond as a fugitive from another state.

Pennington County officials couldn’t confirm if she had an attorney.